Hawks add depth, acquire Bey for 5 2nd-round draft picks

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta is attempting to bolster its playoff hopes with two trades that involved the Hawks sending out a combined seven second-round draft picks. The Hawks acquired former Detroit small forward Saddiq Bey as part of a three-team trade with Golden State. The Hawks say they expect Bey to add depth at both forward positions. The Hawks sent five second-round draft picks to the Warriors. Atlanta traded Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky and two second-round picks to Houston for Garrison Matthews and Bruno Fernando.

