Hawks add depth, acquire Bey for 5 2nd-round draft picks

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Schwane]

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta is attempting to bolster its playoff hopes with two trades that involved the Hawks sending out a combined seven second-round draft picks. The Hawks acquired former Detroit small forward Saddiq Bey as part of a three-team trade with Golden State. The Hawks say they expect Bey to add depth at both forward positions. The Hawks sent five second-round draft picks to the Warriors. Atlanta traded Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky and two second-round picks to Houston for Garrison Matthews and Bruno Fernando.

