Hawks acquire David Roddy in trade that sends E.J. Liddell to Suns in swap of power forwards

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have acquired David Roddy from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for E.J. Liddell in a swap of power forwards. Liddell was traded for the second time in less than one month. The Hawks acquired Liddell as part of a package that included two first-round draft picks in a deal that sent high-scoring guard Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans on July 6. Liddell was a second-round pick from Ohio State by New Orleans in 2022. Roddy started 13 of 65 games with Memphis and Phoenix in the 2023-24 season and averaged 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds.

