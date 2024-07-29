Hawks acquire David Roddy in trade that sends E.J. Liddell to Suns in swap of power forwards

By The Associated Press
FILE - Phoenix Suns forward David Roddy (21) warms up before an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Denver. The Atlanta Hawks acquired David Roddy from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for E.J. Liddell in a swap of power forwards on Monday, July 29, 2024. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have acquired David Roddy from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for E.J. Liddell in a swap of power forwards. Liddell was traded for the second time in less than one month. The Hawks acquired Liddell as part of a package that included two first-round draft picks in a deal that sent high-scoring guard Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans on July 6. Liddell was a second-round pick from Ohio State by New Orleans in 2022. Roddy started 13 of 65 games with Memphis and Phoenix in the 2023-24 season and averaged 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds.

