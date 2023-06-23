Hawks acquire 2nd-round center Mouhamed Gueye of Washington State from Celtics

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks acquired the draft rights to Washington State center Mouhamed Gueye from the Boston Celtics in exchange for a future second-round pick Thursday night during the NBA draft, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The Celtics drafted the 6-foot-11 Gueye with the No. 39 overall pick before sending the rights to Gueye to Atlanta, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized and approved by the NBA. Gueye, a native of the Senegal, averaged 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for Washington State as a sophomore last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.