Hawkins, Sanogo lead No. 24 UConn past DePaul, 90-76

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 26 points, Adama Sanogo had 25 and No. 24 UConn beat DePaul 90-76. Tristen Newton added 21 points for UConn, which had dropped six of eight since its 14-0 start. The Huskies shot 51% from the field and 30 for 34 from the free-throw line. UConn improved to 16-1 against DePaul in the series. Javan Johnson scored 19 points for DePaul, which has dropped four straight and 10 of 13 overall. Da’Sean Nelson had 16, and Eral Penn finished with 13.

