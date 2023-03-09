Hawkins, No. 11 UConn hold off Providence 73-66 in Big East

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 19 points and No. 11 UConn held off a furious second-half rally to beat Providence 73-66 in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals. The fourth-seeded Huskies advanced to face top-seeded Marquette in Friday night’s semifinals at Madison Square Garden. Playing in front of a packed house, heavy on Huskies fans, UConn led by as many as 26 with 12:30 left. The Friars turned up the pressure and had the lead down to five several times in the final few minutes.

