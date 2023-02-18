Hawkins leads No. 20 UConn over Seton Hall 64-55

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 20 UConn used a big second-half run to beat Seton Hall 64-55 on Saturday. Andre Jackson had a career high 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for UConn. Al-Amir Dawes and Tyrese Samuel each had 16 points for Seton Hall, which trailed by 16 points with six minutes to play, before a late run that fell short. The Huskies jumped a half-game ahead of Seton Hall and into fifth place in the Big East standings. The top five teams in the league will get byes into the the quarterfinals of the conference tournament next month.

