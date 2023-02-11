Hawkins, Illinois shut out No. 24 Rutgers for 10 mins in win

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins scored 18 points and Illinois held No. 24 Rutgers scoreless for more than 10 minutes in the second half, rallying for a 69-60 win. The Illinois trailed 47-41 with 14 1/2 minutes left before Hawkins’ 3-pointer started a 19-0 run. Rutgers missed 15 straight shots during its drought. Illinois is 17-7 and Rutgers is 16-9. Hawkins hit four consecutive shots, including a 3-ppinter, and gave the Illini the lead for good at 48-47.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.