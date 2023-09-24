Hawkins’ blocked FG return, Brown’s interception give Wyoming 22-19 win over Appalachian State

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Jakorey Hawkins returned a blocked punt 62 yards for a touchdown with less than two minutes to play, Wrook Brown made an interception at the 6-yard line with 12 seconds left and Wyoming edged Appalachian State 22-19. After Hawkins’ block and return of a 47-yard field goal attempt and John Michael Gyllenborg’s 2-point conversion on a shovel pass, the Mountaineers had 1:52 left. They marched from their 31-yard line to the Wyoming 35 when the Cowboys were called for pass interference in the end zone. Before attempting a potential tying field goal with the line of scrimmage at the 20, Joey Aguilar underthrew a pass toward the end zone and Brown made a leaping pick. Michael Hughes kicked four field goals to give Appalachian State a 12-7 lead at the half.

