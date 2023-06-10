Hawke, Corona, Johnson hit HRs, Wake Forest beats Alabama 5-4 at super regional

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tommy Hawke, Danny Corona and Justin Johnson each hit a home run to help Wake Forest beat Alabama 5-4 in Game 1 of the Winston-Salem Super Regional. Rhett Lowder improved to 15-0 this season for Wake Forest, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings and Sean Sullivan struck out seven batters over 2 2/3 innings of one-run relief for the save. Corona hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth inning before Brock Wilken reached on an error to lead off the sixth and later scored on a two-out single by Adam Cecere to give the Demon Deacons a 5-3 lead. Wake Forest can advance to the College World Series with a win over the Crimson Tide in Game 2.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.