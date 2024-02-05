Having the 2026 World Cup final in New Jersey is extra motivation for Gregg Berhalter

NEW YORK (AP) — Having the 2026 World Cup final played in New Jersey adds another layer of incentive for U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter. Berhalter grew up not far from MetLife Stadium, the venue that will host the championship match of the expanded 48-nation, 104-game tournament. Berhalter says in an interview with The Associated Press “it would really be a dream come true.” FIFA awarded the July 19 final to the home of the NFL’s New York Jets and Giants, which opened in 2010. It will cap the first tournament spread across three nations, with Mexico and Canada hosting 13 matches each.

