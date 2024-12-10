Having regained his health, Terry Francona excited to return to dugout with Cincinnati Reds

DALLAS (AP) — Terry Francona is excited to return to the dugout with the Cincinnati Reds after regaining his health. A three-time Manager of the Year who turns 66 in April, Francona was hired to replaced David Bell. Francona led Cleveland for 11 seasons before retiring at the end of the 2023 season, when he needed a shoulder replacement and double hernia surgery. Francona takes over a Reds team that has reached the postseason just once since 2013, in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

