Havertz scores his first Arsenal goal in 4-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Kai Havertz has scored his first goal for Arsenal as his new club cruised to a 4-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League. Arsenal eased to victory with goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Havertz and Ben White. The Germany forward had not scored since joining Arsenal from Chelsea in June. Saka nodded into an empty goal in the 17th minute after Gabriel Jesus’ header came back off the post. Odegaard and Havertz both scored from penalties. White added a goal in stoppage time.

