Havertz out of Germany squad with knee problem

BERLIN (AP) — Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has dropped out of the squad for Germany’s Nations League games against Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Netherlands. The German soccer federation said Sunday that Havertz withdrew because of a left knee problem. Havertz scored in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday and played the full game. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann called up Mainz forward Jonathan Burkardt for the games in Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday and Munich against the Dutch three days later. Nagelsmann was already without Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and West Ham’s Niclas Füllkrug with hip and ankle problems.

