Havertz header moves Arsenal to the top of the Premier League after 1-0 win against Brentford

By The Associated Press
Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Arsenal at the Gtech Community stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

LONDON (AP) — Kai Havertz’s 89th-minute goal has fired Arsenal to the top of the Premier League after a 1-0 win at Brentford. Mikel Arteta’s team looked set to miss out on the opportunity to move into first place after Manchester City and Liverpool drew 1-1 earlier Saturday. But Havertz came up with a decisive header to score his first goal from open play for Arsenal since joining from Chelsea in the offseason. Arsenal moved a point ahead of defending champion City.

