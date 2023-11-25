Havertz header moves Arsenal to the top of the Premier League after 1-0 win against Brentford

LONDON (AP) — Kai Havertz’s 89th-minute goal has fired Arsenal to the top of the Premier League after a 1-0 win at Brentford. Mikel Arteta’s team looked set to miss out on the opportunity to move into first place after Manchester City and Liverpool drew 1-1 earlier Saturday. But Havertz came up with a decisive header to score his first goal from open play for Arsenal since joining from Chelsea in the offseason. Arsenal moved a point ahead of defending champion City.

