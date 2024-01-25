Have rings, will travel: As coaching jobs fill, 6-time champ Belichick still looking for work

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick may be the greatest coach in NFL history. But right now he seems to be having trouble getting a job. Belichick had been the front-runner in Atlanta. He interviewed twice there after Arthur Smith was fired. But the Falcons went with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris instead. That leaves Belichick still looking for work for the 2024 season with only two known openings: Washington and Seattle. Belichick has not interviewed with either team. The six-time Super Bowl champion may have priced himself out of the market. He reportedly made $25 million last year and exercised total control over football operations in New England. Belichick is 71 and 14 victories short of Don Shula on the NFL’s career list.

