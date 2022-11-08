Hauser’s double-double leads Michigan State past NAU 73-55

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joey Hauser had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Pierre Brooks scored 14 points and Michigan State beat Northern Arizona 73-55 on Monday night in a season opener.

Hauser and Brooks each made a 3-pointer during a 10-0 run to put Michigan State ahead 18-4. The Spartans led by at least eight points the rest way, including 34-20 at the break. Brooks’ fourth 3-pointer gave Michigan State its largest lead of the game at 59-38.

A. J. Hoggard added nine points with eight assists for Michigan State. Hauser and Brooks each made four 3-pointers as Michigan State went 9 of 27.

Jalen Cone led Northern Arizona with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Liam Lloyd added 11 points, but the Lumberjacks shot just 31.7% from the field.

Cone scored 12 of Northern Arizona’s 20 first-half points as his teammates combined to shoot 3 for 18.

Michigan State's Joey Hauser, left, shoots against Northern Arizona's Nik Mains (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Al Goldis Northern Arizona's Oakland Fort (4) shoots against Michigan State's Mady Sissoko, right, and A.J. Hoggard (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Al Goldis Previous Next

The Spartans play No. 2 Gonzaga on an aircraft carrier in San Diego on Friday. Then it’s No. 4 Kentucky in Indianapolis and No. 16 Villanova at home. At the Phil Knight Invitational in Oregon, they will face No. 20 Alabama along with possibly No. 21 Oregon and top-ranked North Carolina.

