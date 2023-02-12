Hauser, Michigan State deal Ohio State 6th loss in row 62-41

By The Associated Press
Michigan State's Joey Hauser, left, posts up against Ohio State's Roddy Gayle during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jay LaPrete]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joey Hauser scored 23 points to help Michigan State beat Ohio State 62-41, handing the Buckeyes their sixth straight defeat. Hauser sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc, and grabbed eight rebounds for the Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten Conference). Tyson Walker added 10 points and Jaden Akins finished with eight points and nine boards. Sean McNeil led the Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11) with 10 points off the bench. Bruce Thornton had nine points and five rebounds. Hauser scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range, Michigan State held Ohio State to 19% shooting in the first half and the Spartans led 27-14.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.