Hausen hits 6 treys to lead Kansas State past Cleveland State 77-64

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Brenden Hausen knocked down six treys and scored 22 points to lead Kansas State to a 77-64 win over Cleveland State despite not scoring a point over the final two minutes. Max Jones knocked down his only 3-pointer of the game with 2:11 left to give the Wildcats a 77-57 lead, David Castillo and Taj Manning both missed from beyond the arc in the final minutes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.