Hatton wins Dunhill Links for record 3rd time after beating Colsaerts by 1 stroke at home of golf

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton has won the Dunhill Links Championship for a record third time after making birdie at the 18th hole on the Old Course at St. Andrews to finish a stroke clear of playing partner Nicolas Colsaerts. Both players walked down the storied last hole at the home of golf tied for the lead and having hit their drives just short of the green. Colsaerts putted to 8 feet and missed his birdie attempt, leaving Hatton a chance for victory after the Englishman had chipped to 4 feet. Hatton’s putt went into the center of the cup. He shot 2-under 70 and was 24-under par overall. It tied the tournament record he held from 2017. Hatton also won the Dunhill Links in 2016 and ’17.

