Hatton ties St Andrews record to lead Dunhill Links but Monahan and Al-Rumayyan miss the cut

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton has the lead at the Dunhill Links Championship and his name in the record book at St. Andrews. Hatton birdied his last two holes for a 61 that tied the record at the Old Course on Saurday. It gave him a one-shot lead over Nicolas Colsaerts going into the final round at St. Andrews. Colsaerts had a big moment of his own. The Belgian holed a 6-iron on the par-5 16th hole at Kingsbarns for an albatross 2. The pro-am teams of PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Saudi wealth fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan missed the cut.

