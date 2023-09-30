Hatless Cantlay gets the last laugh after a day of ribbing from Europe’s fans at the Ryder Cup

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Hatless Patrick Cantlay got the last laugh after a day of ribbing from Europe’s fans at the Ryder Cup. He holed birdie putts on the final three holes to earn the Americans a win in the final fourballs match on Day 2. He and partner Wyndham Clark beat Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick 1-up. The gallery chanted “hats off for your bank account” relentlessly at Cantlay with thousands of spectators waving their hats at him on hole after hole. It was all a response to an unsubstantiated report from Sky Sports that said Cantlay was not wearing a hat out of protest after causing a rift among the Americans because he thinks they should be paid at the Ryder Cup.

