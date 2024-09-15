Hatch scores 2 goals and Spirit down Dash 3-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ashley Hatch scored two first-half goals as the Washington Spirit defeated the Houston Dash 3-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League. Hatch first scored a penalty kick and then got on the end of Trinity Rodman’s cross. Rodman scored a goal from distance a minute into the second half to give the Spirit a 3-0 lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.