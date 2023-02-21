Hatayspor sporting director found dead in earthquake ruins

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish soccer club Hatayspor says the body of its sporting director Taner Savut has been recovered. Savut had been missing since the Feb. 6 earthquake struck Turkey and neighboring Syria. The magnitude 7.8 quake has killed nearly 46,000 people including Ghana international forward Christian Atsu who played for Hatayspor and lived in the same luxury 12-story building as Savut in Antakya, Hatay province. Antakya, the city where Hatayspor is based, is in the southern region of Turkey hardest hit by the earthquake. Hatayspor says it is “deeply saddened” by Savut’s death. Other top-flight clubs and the Turkish Football Federation expressed their condolences.

