Hat trick, unbeaten record, top spot: Leverkusen stays 4 points clear of Bayern for Bundesliga break

BERLIN (AP) — Patrik Schick celebrated his first Bundesliga start of the season with a hat trick as Bayer Leverkusen consolidated the top spot and set a record for games unbeaten with a 4-0 rout of Bochum. Leverkusen stretched its unbeaten start to the season to 25 games across all competitions, beating the German record of 24 games without defeat set by Hamburger SV in 1982. Leverkusen’s win kept it four points clear of 11-time defending champion Bayern Munich going into the winter break. Jamal Musiala scored for Bayern and Harry Kane got his 21st goal of the season for a 2-1 win at Wolfsburg. Union Berlin beat relegation rival Cologne 2-0.

