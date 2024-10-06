Hat trick of penalty saves for Girona goalkeeper Gazzaniga

By The Associated Press
Girona's goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga reacts during the Champions League soccer match between Girona and Feyenoord, in Girona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

MADRID (AP) — Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has made three penalty saves against three different players before his team won with a penalty kick at the other end. Host Girona beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in the Spanish league, thanks to Gazzaniga’s heroics in goal. The 32-year-old Argentine stopped a first-half penalty kick, taken by Athletic’s Alex Berenguer, and two more in the second half from Inaki Williams and then Ander Herrera after a video review required Williams’ kick to be retaken. Cristhian Stuani converted the winning penalty for Girona nine minutes into second-half stoppage time.

