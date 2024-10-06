Hat trick of penalty saves for Girona goalkeeper Gazzaniga

MADRID (AP) — Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has made three penalty saves against three different players before his team won with a penalty kick at the other end. Host Girona beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in the Spanish league, thanks to Gazzaniga’s heroics in goal. The 32-year-old Argentine stopped a first-half penalty kick, taken by Athletic’s Alex Berenguer, and two more in the second half from Inaki Williams and then Ander Herrera after a video review required Williams’ kick to be retaken. Cristhian Stuani converted the winning penalty for Girona nine minutes into second-half stoppage time.

