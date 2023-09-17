Hastings throws two TD passes, Ridley kicks 3 FGs to help UC Davis beat Southern Utah 23-21

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Miles Hastings threw two touchdown passes, Lan Larison finished with eight receptions for 106 yards, including a 73-yard TD, and UC Davis beat Southern Utah 23-21. Hastings completed 21 of 37 passes for 236 yards and Larison added 60 yards. Hunter Ridley, who also made field goals of 43 and 22 yards, kicked a 24-yarder that gave the Aggies a nine-point lead with 2:27 remaining. Justin Miller hit Zack Mitchell for a 13-yard TD that made it 23-21 with 45 seconds to go but UC Davis recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal it. Miller completed 20 of 42 passes for 324 yards with an interception — which came on the first play from scrimmage — for Southern Utah. Wooden finished with seven receptions for 122 yards.

