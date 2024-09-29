Hastings throws three TD passes, Larison accounts for 2 TDs as UC Davis beats Idaho 28-26

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Miles Hastings was 25-of-33 passing for 248 yards and three touchdowns, Lan Larison accounted for two touchdowns and UC Davis held on to beat Idaho 28-26 in a battle between two of the top teams in the FCS. C.J. Hutton returned the opening kickoff of the second half 72 yards and two plays later Hastings hit Larison for a 26-yard touchdown that gave UC Davis (4-1, 1-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 11 in the FCS coaches poll, its first lead of the game at 21-17. Hastings connected with Winston Williams for a 13-yard touchdown with 1:45 left before the fourth quarter to make it 28-17. Idaho (3-2, 0-1), ranked No. 3 in the FCS, outgained UC Davis 459-312 total yards, including 185-26 yards rushing, but committed three turnovers.

