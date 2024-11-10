Hastings throws 3 TD passes, FCS No. 4 UC Davis beats No. 7 Montana 30-14

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Miles Hastings threw three touchdown passes and Lan Larison had 144 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown in his eighth consecutive game to help UC Davis beat Montana 30-14 in a Big Sky Conference clash between two teams in the Top 10 of the FCS coaches poll. No. 4 UC Davis (9-1, 6-0) has won nine games in a row since a season-opening 31-13 loss at California. The Aggies are tied atop the conference standings with Montana State and play host to the second-ranked Bobcats next weekend. No. 7 Montana (7-3, 4-2) had its three-game win streak snapped and fell out of contention for the conference title. Montana is 9-2 all-time against the Aggies, 4-2 at home.

