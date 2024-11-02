Hastings, Larison combine for 6 TDs, lead UC Davis in 59-7 rout over Northern Colorado

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Miles Hastings threw three touchdown passes, Lan Larison added 143 yards rushing and three scores and UC Davis routed Northern Colorado 59-7 for its eighth straight win. UC Davis (8-1, 5-0), ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, kept pace with No. 2 Montana State (9-0, 5-0) atop the Big Sky Conference standings. Caden Meis scored on a 2-yard run with 7:41 left for Northern Colorado (1-8, 1-4). UC Davis had 29 first downs and finished with 622 yards of offense.

