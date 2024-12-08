Hastings, Larison account for 6 TDs, UC Davis rolls past Illinois State 42-10 in FCS second round

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Miles Hastings and Lan Larison each accounted for three touchdowns and No. 5 seed UC Davis beat 12th-seeded Illinois State 42-10 in the second round of the FCS playoffs. It was the Aggies first playoff win since 2018 and Tim Plough’s first as a head coach. UC Davis (10-2) will travel to No. 4 seed South Dakota (10-2) for a quarterfinal matchup. Tommy Rittenhouse was 30-of-48 passing for 233 yards for Illinois State (10-4).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.