Hassett scores 22, Amoore 21 and No. 16 Kentucky women roll past Purdue 82-52

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Amelia Hassett scored a season-high 22 points, Georgia Amoore had 21 points, and the No. 16 Kentucky women defeated Purdue 82-52. Clara Strack had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Kentucky, while Teonni Key had 10 points and eight rebounds, just missing her sixth double-double of the season. Dazia Lawrence had 13 points. Lana McCarthy had 12 points and seven rebounds for Purdue. Kentucky’s lead reached 30 points on a layup by Key with 90 seconds remaining and Clara Silva scored in the final minute to regain the 30-point advantage. Kentucky outscored Purdue 74-40 over the final three quarters.

