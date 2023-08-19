Hassan stumbles in quest for three medals in three races at world championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Sifan Hassan stumbled and fell in the stretch of the 10,000 meters at the world championships in Budapest, ruining her chance to match the three medals she captured two years ago at the Olympics. Hassan runs for the Netherlands and was sprinting for the finish line, trying to hold off eventual winner Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia. With Tsegay closing in at about the 50-meter mark, Hassan stumbled and fell, her hands skidding on the track as she went down. Tsegay finished in 31 minutes, 27.18 seconds to lead an Ethiopian sweep. She defeated world-record holder Letesenbet Gidey by .98 seconds and Ejgayehu Taye finished third.

