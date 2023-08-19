Hassan, Bol endure a crash-bang bummer at worlds for tripped-up Netherlands

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — They are the two best runners for the Netherlands. They were both in the lead, only a few steps away from a gold medal. First, Sifan Hassan stumbled and fell. Then, Femke Bol did, too. All that speed, and not a thing to show for it on a trippy opening day at world championships for the Dutch. Bol was holding off America’s Alexis Holmes in the backstrech when she tumbled to the track and her baton went flying in the 4×400 meter relay. Only a few minutes earlier, Hassan was trying to pick up the first leg of her quest for three medals in the women’s 10,000. She had streaked past Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia and was holding her off. But Tsegay closed and Hassan went tumbling and finished 11th.

