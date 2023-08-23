Hassan and Kipyegon run in same opening heat of the 5,000 at worlds, treating it like a final

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Sifan Hassan and Faith Kipyegon were in the same heat for the first round of the 5,000 meters. With the top eight moving on, it should’ve been an easy stroll for these two rivals and good friends. It was, but the competitiveness also kicked in down the stretch. They treated the race like a final at world championships and refused to give any ground to the other. The race was only decided by Hassan dipping her head like a sprinter at the finish line to beat the Kenyan standout by .02 seconds.

