Haslem plays, scores in final regular-season game with Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Udonis Haslem got a surprise before his final game: a rocking chair, courtesy of his teammates. Haslem played Sunday in his final regular-season game, coming in as a reserve in Miami’s matchup against Orlando. But first, flanked by his family, he addressed the crowd in a pregame remarks, thanking the fans in his hometown for supporting him for two decades. And when he was done, Heat center Bam Adebayo went out to interrupt the proceedings — and give Haslem his gift, a Heat-themed rocking chair. At 42 years and 304 days old, Haslem became the fifth-oldest player to appear in an NBA game. He finished the first quarter with 13 points, matching the highest-scoring quarter of his career.

