Hasenhüttl fired by Southampton as relegation battle looms

Southampton has fired manager Ralph Hasenhüttl with the team in the relegation zone in the Premier League. The decision came a day after Southampton lost 4-1 to Newcastle. That left the team in third-to-last place. Hasenhüttl had been in charge for nearly four years. He said after the game against Newcastle that he could see no way of improving his team’s alarming form in the league. Southampton finished 15th in the 20-team league in the 2021-22 season and that was five points above the relegation zone. The team now sits just two points above last-place Nottingham Forest after 14 games.

