Hasanboy Dusmatov wins flyweight gold, adding to Uzbekistan men’s dominance at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Hasanboy Dusmatov held up two fingers and let out a triumphant scream after his hand was lifted in victory in Olympic boxing. The Uzbek fighter was an Olympic champion for the second time after winning a tough, back-and-forth gold-medal bout against Billal Bennama of France in the men’s flyweight division at the Paris Games. It was a 5:0 unanimous decision at an electric Roland Garros for Dusmatov, the gold medalist in the light-flyweight division at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Dusmatov says “I took a little break in my Olympic career. But I wanted to get that second gold medal, which is why I came back.”

