Hasanboy Dusmatov wins flyweight gold, adding to Uzbekistan men’s dominance at Paris Olympics

By ALANIS THAMES The Associated Press
Uzbekistan's Hasanboy Dusmatov reacts after defeating France's Billal Bennama in their men's 51 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ariana Cubillos]

PARIS (AP) — Hasanboy Dusmatov held up two fingers and let out a triumphant scream after his hand was lifted in victory in Olympic boxing. The Uzbek fighter was an Olympic champion for the second time after winning a tough, back-and-forth gold-medal bout against Billal Bennama of France in the men’s flyweight division at the Paris Games. It was a 5:0 unanimous decision at an electric Roland Garros for Dusmatov, the gold medalist in the light-flyweight division at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Dusmatov says “I took a little break in my Olympic career. But I wanted to get that second gold medal, which is why I came back.”

