Harvey, Plumlee lead UCF to first Big 12 win, 28-26 over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — RJ Harvey rushed for three scores and John Rhys Plumlee ran for another as UCF outlasted Cincinnati 28-26 to secure its first win in Big 12 Conference play. Harvey, who finished with 164 yards on 20 carries, scored on a 1-yard run to put the Knights ahead 28-20 with 2:41 left to play. The touchdown capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive. Emory Jones and the Cincinnati offense answered by taking just 1:14 to march 74 yards. Corey Kiner punched it in to bring the Bearcats within 28-26 with 1:27 remaining. Jones’ pass attempt to Dee Wiggins on the two-point conversion attempt fell incomplete and UCF escaped.

