Harvey, Plumlee lead UCF to first Big 12 win, 28-26 over Cincinnati

By KEITH JENKINS The Associated Press
Central Florida running back RJ Harvey, upper right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

CINCINNATI (AP) — RJ Harvey rushed for three scores and John Rhys Plumlee ran for another as UCF outlasted Cincinnati 28-26 to secure its first win in Big 12 Conference play. Harvey, who finished with 164 yards on 20 carries, scored on a 1-yard run to put the Knights ahead 28-20 with 2:41 left to play. The touchdown capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive. Emory Jones and the Cincinnati offense answered by taking just 1:14 to march 74 yards. Corey Kiner punched it in to bring the Bearcats within 28-26 with 1:27 remaining. Jones’ pass attempt to Dee Wiggins on the two-point conversion attempt fell incomplete and UCF escaped.

