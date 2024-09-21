Harvard uses early dominance to subdue Stetson 35-0

CMABRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Jaden Craig threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns and Harvard dominated its season opener, beating Stetson 35-0. The Crimson scored on the game’s opening drive and were never challenged. Craig threw a 43-yard touchdown to Scott Woods II on seven-play, 85-yard drive. Harvard held Stetson to three-and-out and forced a punt. Woods returned the 32-yard punt 27 yards to Stetson’s 20-yard line. He followed that up with a 15-yard run to help set up Shane McLaughlin’s 4-yard scoring run. Harvard held Stetson to 101 yards.

