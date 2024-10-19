Harvard stops a 2-point conversion attempt on the final play to beat Holy Cross 35-34

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Cooper Barkate caught the go-ahead touchdown with 45 seconds left and Harvard stopped a 2-point conversion attempt on the final play of the game to beat Holy Cross 35-34. Harvard led 27-7 with 2:02 left in the third quarter. Barkate secured back-to-back catches of 20-plus yards to get near midfield. After his 18-yard touchdown catch, Xaviah Bascon took a shovel pass into the endzone for the 2-point conversion to make it 35-28. Joe Pesansky escaped pressure and found TE Jacob Petersen over the middle for a touchdown as time expired. Despite having 246 yards rushing on the day, Holy Cross opted to pass it on the 2-point conversion attempt to win it and Pesansky’s throw went through the hands of Shorter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.