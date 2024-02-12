Harvard hires former Princeton, Rutgers assistant Aurich as football coach

BOSTON (AP) — Harvard has announced the hiring of former Rutgers assistant Andrew Aurich as its football coach. the 39-year-old Aurich replaces Tim Murphy, who retired last month, ending three decades on the Crimson sideline in which he became the winningest coach in Ivy League history. It will be the first head coaching job for Aurich, who has been an assistant with the Scarlett Knights since 2020, most recently serving as their tight end coach. He was an associate head coach and offensive coordinator at Princeton, his alma mater, during a run there from 2013 to 2019.

