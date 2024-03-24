Harvard denies Notre Dame fourth straight NCAA fencing championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Harvard held off reigning three-time champion Notre Dame 169-161 to win the NCAA Fencing Championships at French Field House. Harvard’s men did not win any individual titles on the final day but did enough to hold off Notre Dame. Columbia was third with 149 points. Princeton (131) and Penn State (130) rounded out the top five in the 27-team field. The Crimson women beat runner-up Columbia 87-81 in the first two days of the event to win the title. Notre Dame’s men outpointed Harvard 88-82 but it wasn’t enough to offset a third-place finish by the Fighting Irish women (73).

