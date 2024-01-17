Harvard coach Tim Murphy announces his retirement. He finishes as Ivy League’s all-time wins leader

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard coach Tim Murphy, the winningest coach in Ivy League history, has announced his retirement after 30 years at the school. Murphy was head coach at Maine and Cincinnati before he took over at Harvard in 1994. He was 200-89 with the Crimson, including a record 141 wins in Ivy League play. He won his record-tying 10th league title in 2023. He was 232-134-1 in 37 seasons as a head coach. Before Murphy’s arrival, the Crimson had not won more than eight games since the 1919 team won nine.

