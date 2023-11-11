Harvard claims share of Ivy title with triple-OT win over Penn 25-23

BOSTON (AP) — Quarterback Jaden Craig took a double-reverse pass from Cooper Barkate to score in the third overtime and give Harvard a 25-23 win over Pennsylvania on Saturday and at least a share of the Ivy League title with one week left. The win was No. 200 for coach Tim Murphy and gave him his 10th Ivy title, tying Carm Cozza (Yale) for the most in league history. It’s Harvard’s 18th title and first since 2015. Harvard will try and claim the title outright at 4-2 Yale next Saturday. Dartmouth, also 4-2, plays at Brown to end the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.