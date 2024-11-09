Harvard beats Columbia 26-6 to climb into first-place tie in Ivy League

BOSTON (AP) — Jaden Craig threw a pair of touchdown passes, fellow quarterback Charles DePrima scored twice and Harvard took a 26-6 victory over Columbia on Saturday for the Crimson’s sixth straight victory and 11th in a row at home. The Crimson moved into a first-place tie in the Ivy League with Dartmouth, which they defeated last week. Jaden Craig found Cooper Barkate down the right side for a 34-yard score late in the first quarter for a 10-0 lead. The 80-yard drive began after the first of two interceptions made by Austin-Jake Guillory, this one in the end zone. Craig’s other TD pass went to DePrima, an 11-yard score, in the fourth quarter.

