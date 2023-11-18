Hartman throws 4 TDs to lead No. 20 Notre Dame to 45-7 win over his former team Wake Forest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sam Hartman tormented his former team, passing for 277 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 20 Notre Dame to a 45-7 win over Wake Forest. Notre Dame (8-3) improved to 6-0 all-time vs. Wake Forest (4-7). Transferring from Wake Forest to Notre Dame for the 2023 season, Hartman leads all active FBS quarterbacks in career touchdowns (132) and passing yardage (15,516). Hartman moved into fourth place on the all-time NCAA career TD list with his 4-TD performance against Wake Forest. He passed Colt Brennan (Hawaii, 2005-2007), Rakeem Cato (Marshall, 2011-2014) and Baker Mayfield (Texas Tech/Oklahoma, 2013, 2015-17), who were all tied with 131.

