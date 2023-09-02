Hartman and another stout defensive performance lead No. 13 Notre Dame past Tennessee State 56-3

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sam Hartman passed for 194 yards and two touchdowns and Notre Dame’s defense didn’t allow a touchdown for a second straight game as the No. 13 Irish beat Tennessee State 56-3. It was the first time Notre Dame played a program from the historical Black college and university ranks or an opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision. Hartman completed 14 of 17 passes and delighted the Notre Dame Stadium fans in his home debut when he somersaulted into the end zone on a 5-yard run. Hartman turned things over to backup Steve Angeli with the Irish leading 35-3 early in the third quarter.

