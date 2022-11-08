Hartford men’s basketball coach John Gallagher resigns

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Coach John Gallagher has resigned less than two years after leading the Hartford men’s basketball team to its first NCAA Tournament. Gallagher sent his resignation letter to the school a day before the first game of the season, which will be the school’s last at the Division I level. Gallagher said in his resignation letter that the school had consistently undermined the program “to the point where player safety and well-being has been jeopardized.” The university disputed Gallagher’s claims, saying they were “full of inaccuracies.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.