Hart, Cox both run for over 100 yards, each score in Georgetown’s 21-20 win over Bucknell

WASHINGTON (AP) — Savion Hart and Bryce Cox each ran for over 100 yards and scored touchdowns and Georgetown rallied for a 21-20 win over Bucknell on Saturday. A 12-play, 81-yard drive that covered nearly seven minutes resulted in Cox’s 1-yard score and the Hoyas’ first lead at 21-17 with six minutes left in the third quarter. Midway through the fourth, Bucknell had a touchdown negated by a holding call and on the next play Josh Gray dropped a pass in the end zone with the Bison having to settle for Matt Schearer’s 32-yard field goal.

