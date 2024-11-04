Harry Wilson scores twice in injury time to give Fulham 2-1 win over Brentford in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Substitute Harry Wilson scored twice in added time as Fulham rallied for a 2-1 home win over Brentford in the Premier League. Wilson came on in the 82nd minute and equalized in the second minute of injury time by meeting a cross from Adama Traore and, with his back toward the goal, flicking the ball inside the far post. He then netted the winner four minutes later with a stooping header from another cross from Antonee Robinson as Fulham was finally rewarded for its attacking play. The win lifts Fulham into ninth place in the league table while Brentford remains in 13th.

